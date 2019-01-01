Pure Color Envy Sculpting Gloss In Seductive Honey
$26.00
At Estée Lauder
Shape, sculpt and magnify every curve of your lips.
Multi-dimensional optics help create magnified-looking volume for lips with a fuller, enviable effect.
Glide on this hydrating gloss for smooth, lasting shine that starts with a subtle hint of color and builds to the intensity you desire. Immediately, lips are moisturized with no stickiness.
Unique applicator embraces the curves of your lips, letting you shape and color with precise definition.
Each shade comes in the luminous, dimensional finish that suits it best: Shine or Shimmer.