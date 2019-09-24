Search
CBD For Life

Pure Cbd Hand And Body Massage Lotion

$22.00
At CBD For Life
Description Pamper your stressed-out skin with our sensual and luxurious massage CBD lotion. Let the healing powers of nature rejuvenate, refresh, and bring back your skin’s healthy glow! Massage liberally onto skin, giving special care to dry and rough areas. 6.7 FL Oz 200 ml INGREDIENTS: WATER (AQUA), COCOS NUCIFERA (COCONUT) OIL, DIMETHICONE, CETYL ALCOHOL, CANNABIS SATIVA SEED OIL, STEARIC ACID, GLYCERIN, SODIUM HYDROXIDE, ARNICA MONTANA FLOWER EXTRACT, PRUNUS ARMENIACA (APRICOT) KERNEL OIL, CARTHAMUS TINCTORIUS (SAFFLOWER) SEED OIL, CITRUS LIMON (LEMON) PEEL OIL, SIMMONDSIA CHINENSIS (JOJOBA) SEED OIL, EUCALYPTUS GLOBULUS LEAF OIL, ALOE BARBADENSISLEAF JUICE, CANNABINOID EXTRACT, PROPYLENE GLYCOL, PHENOXYETHANOL, CAPRYLYL GLYCOL, SORBIC ACID. 95% naturally derived  Free of: GMOs, Phthalates, Formaldehyde, Artificial coloring  Never tested on animals
