Laura Mercier

Pure Canvas Primer Hydrating

$63.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: A lightweight hydrating primer that creates a flawless canvas for your makeup application. The formula is breathable on the skin and packed full of skin loving ingredients that not only protect but nourish skin in the long term. Key ingredients: Marine hydra botanicals: replenishes skin's moisture levels. Olive extract: visibly smooths and locks in hydration. Made without: Silicones. Pair it with: Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder Smashbox Camera Ready BB Cream SPF Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss