Uma Oils

Pure Calm Wellness Bath Oil

At Uma Oils

Beauty begins with a heart of Calm. Indulgent baths were a cherished ritual, at the center of every Indian princess’ beauty routine. These baths were for more than cleansing - they meant a few precious moments of solitude and indulgence, and were as therapeutic for the mind as they were for the body. Pure Calm Wellness Bath Oil features the legendary formula bringing tranquility, balance and beauty so the Queen could do everything with elegant efficiency – be it ruling the world or rocking the cradle. Sandalwood brings in positivity and confidence, also lending a sweet, woodsy, resplendently royal aroma to your bathing ritual and beyond. The indulgent scent of Jasmine elevates the heart and mood. Essential oils of Chamomile and Vetiver ground the mind and soothe the soul, while Lavender works its calming magic. Finally, vitamin E and rich antioxidants provided by Jojoba and Rosehip oils help cocoon the skin in rich emollients that soothe irritation, eliminate dryness, and heal cracked skin. SIZE: 3.4 fl. oz. (100 ml) INGREDIENTS: Essential oils of Sandalwood, Jasmine, Vetiver, Chamomile, Lavender, Clary Sage and Neroli in a base of Jojoba, Rosehip and Grapeseed oil. USE: Pour roughly 2 tablespoons of bath oil into your bath for a sublime, otherworldly aroma and complete mind-body indulgence. Can also be used as a body oil; If using as a body oil, we recommend diluting with equal part carrier oil (such as jojoba) or your body lotion.