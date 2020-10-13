Pure Brands

Pure Brands Mattress Topper And Pad Cover

$36.99 $29.59

Buy Now Review It

Microfiber SLEEP LIKE A BABY: This thick padded mattress topper softens hard mattresses and beds for long-lasting comfort, allowing you to experience luxurious sleep every night. This innovative product is specially designed to alleviate the strain on your neck, back and shoulder, inducing restful sleep. SUPERIOR MATERIAL: Made of high-quality super soft, fresh and breathable microfiber, this fluffy bed covering provides an extra layer of softness for enhanced sleep. Its premium hypoallergenic down alternative fill improves airflow and distributes heat making it highly comfortable and durable. PERFECT MATTRESS PROTECTOR: This mattress topper not only upgrades your bed but also acts like a shield that protects your mattress from stains, bedwetting, perspiration, spills, damage, dust mites, bed bugs, germs, allergens, etc. An ideal choice for homes with babies, kids, pets, pregnant women, golden-agers. EASY CARE, PERFECT FIT: The fitted pillow top mattress pad is machine washable and does not require expensive dry cleaning. Just wash and run it through the dryer and you are good to go. The fabric sides easily stretch up to 18" deep that fits and wraps around the mattress while securing it into position without ruffling. UNIQUE GIFTING IDEA: Beautifully packaged in a vacuum bag, this bed topper is an ideal gift for occasions like housewarming, baby shower, weddings, anniversary, birthdays. Its cozy and cloud-like surface pad adds extra comfort to sofa beds, guest beds, couches, air beds, waterbeds, travel car beds or camping mattresses. Easy to fold, store and carry.