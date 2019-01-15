Garnier

Pure Active Blackhead Scrub

Treat blemish-prone skin to the benefits of Garnier Pure Active Blackhead Scrub, a creamy, exfoliating scrub that works to instantly improve the look of imperfections on the face. Enriched with deep-reaching salicylic acid and naturally active, blueberry-derived 'HerbaSoothe', the powerful scrub effectively clears spots and blackheads whilst fading imperfection marks, buffing the surface and delivering deep down to clean from the inside out. Blackheads and spots are cleared and prevented, and the skin is enriched with antibacterial goodness. - K.N. Oily to spot-prone skin. Dermatologically tested.