Aveda

Pure Abundance Volumizing Clay Conditioner

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walgreens

With kaolin clay & acacia gum With an uplifting aroma For fine, limp hair Builds body and volume - with kaolin clay from England and acacia gum from Africa - for hair that looks more abundant. Made in United States After shampooing with pure abundanceTM volumizing shampoo, smooth conditioner from roots to ends. Rinse. ©Aveda Corporation Show More