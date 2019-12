Pupreme

Cop the latest drop for your four-legged friend Flex in the hypest hoodie at the dog park Box logo printed on back, Adjustable drawstring hood Ribbed front-leg sleeves and back cuff with hole on back for leash pass-through Small is for Teacup and Medium is for Toy dogs. These will not fit larger dogs, but we will be adding bigger sizes in the near future. Pupreme box logo dog hoodie