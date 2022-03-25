Collina Strada

Puppy Smoosh Flower Swirl Hoodie

$275.00 $150.00

Dyed hoodie with Puppy smoosh graphic. Rounded hem. Bungee and cord ending details. **This sweatshirt has a symmetrical round hem like 2nd picture** Fits oversized. Made in New York 50% cotton, 50% polyester, hand dyed with natural dyes Please note that this is a hand dyed garment and each piece will be unique. This garment is dyed with natural dyes.