The Pupper Pod is a mindfully designed dog bed tailored to your dog’s needs to create a safe and cozy space just for them. It’s filled with our signature Melofoam™, which cradles your pup in soothing comfort and can help to relieve anxiety. The Pupper Pod is made using natural, breathable materials and designed to enhance airflow, so your best friend can stay cool and relaxed while they enjoy a blissful slumber. Our comfy dog bed has a removable, machine washable cover so it’s easy to clean off any muddy pawprints, and a waterproof inner cover to protect from spills and accidents. It's available in two sizes - small and medium - and it ships in a handy bag so your pup can take it along for their doggy adventures!