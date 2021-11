Savor Beauty

Pumpkin Seed Serum

$64.00

Buy Now Review It

At Savor Beauty

Our cult-favorite brightening beauty oil that calms breakouts with zinc and boosts collagen with omega 3, 6-fatty acids. Renew dull skin and fade dark spots with this lightweight serum by itself or with hydrating Skin-Perfecting Toner for an inside-out glow. Designed for all skin types.