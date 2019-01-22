Search
Products fromShopBeautyFragrance
Bath & Body Works

Pumpkin Pecan Waffles 3-wick Candle

$12.25
At Bath & Body Works
Reviews Rating Snapshot Select a row below to filter reviews. 5☆ stars 516 516 reviews with 5 stars. 4☆ stars 15 15 reviews with 4 stars. 3☆ stars 3 3 reviews with 3 stars. 2☆ stars 7 7 reviews with 2 stars. 1☆ stars 9 9 reviews with 1 star. Average Customer Ratings Overall ☆☆☆☆☆ ☆☆☆☆☆ 4.9 1–4 of 550 Reviews Sort by:
Featured in 1 story
The Top Bath & Body Works Candle In Your State
by Megan Decker