Peter Thomas Roth

Pumpkin Enzyme Mask

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask provides the benefits of a professional-strength peel, mask and exfoliator all in one deliciously scented formula. Loaded with real pumpkin puree and enzymes, the aroma of autumn encapsulates your senses and if you're anything like us, makes your mouth water. These natural pumpkin extracts do so much more though, they dissolve facial impurities and replenish moisture to leave your skin touchably soft and smooth. Fruit acids and aluminum crystals decongest pores, promoting a clear, luminous complexion while gently resurfacing your skin. The result? Visibly smoother skin and tighter pores with a radiant, lit-from-within glow. Plus, skin tone and texture even out and lines and wrinkles fade away. Key Ingredients: Pumpkin Enzymes: slough away dead and dull skin cells. Alpha Hydroxy Acids: shed impurities to reveal smooth, fresh skin. Aluminum Oxide Crystals: provide physical exfoliation to buff and polish your complexion. Pumpkin Puree: a natural source of antioxidants and fatty acids that soothe and hydrate skin. Vitamins C and E: free-radical scavengers that prevent premature aging.