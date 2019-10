Geeky Sex Toys

Pumpkin Butt Plug

Get into the Halloween spirit with this GLOW IN THE DARK pumpkin butt plug! The basic metal anal toy we all know and love, but with a fun little glow in the dark pumpkin base! Why has this never existed before now?! Hit it with some sunlight and watch as this special jack o’lantern becomes your new fav. Small and medium sizes available.