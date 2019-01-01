Search
Products fromShopShoesFlats
Fenty x Puma

Puma X Fenty Jelly Slider Sandal

$103.00
At Urban Outfitters
Sandals by PUMA X Fenty Collaboration with Rihanna Fenty with textured wide-cut strap.
Featured in 1 story
Jelly Shoes Are All Grown Up
by Alyssa Coscarelli