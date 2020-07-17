PUMA

PUMA's Oslo-City made its debut at the 1952 Norway Winter Olympics and fittingly lifted its name from the country's capital city. It's been almost 70 years since the training silhouette was first donned on the feet of Olympic athletes and now the indoor training silhouette back in its timeless, sleek guise. Remaining faithful to its later iterations, this Olso-City rendition features soft white leather across the top, with smooth suede overlays at the toe for heightened durability, and black suede Formstripe branding for a contrasting touch. The all-purpose training silhouette's moniker is called out in gold on the sidewall, and they're rounded off in classic fashion with a supportive gum rubber outsole underfoot. | 373000-01 Care & Material Leather Upper/Synthetic Sole Colour White Product Code: 16018019