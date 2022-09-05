PUMA

Puma Mayze Stack Women’s

£100.00

PUMA style gets taken up a level with these women's Mayze Stack trainers. Exclusive to JD, these trainers have a premium suede upper for a luxe look. They come in a Violet Gret colourway, and feature breathable perforations and a tonal lace up fastening to lock you in. Sat on a platform rubber midsole for lightweight cushioning, these trainers have a grippy rubber tread for traction. Finished up with signature PUMA branding and the iconic Formstrip to the sidewalls Care & Material Leather Upper/Synthetic Sole Colour: Grey Product Code: 16545095/559978