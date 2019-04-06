Skip navigation!
Shoes
Sneakers
PUMA
Puma Bog Limitless Hi Denim Sneakers
$110.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
A mesh and neoprene upper brings modern style to these high-top PUMA sneakers. Lace-up closure. Pull-tab at the neoprene sock. Logo accent at the heel. Rubber sole.
Featured in 1 story
13 Sneakers We're Wearing Everywhere
But
The Gym
by
Camryn Cohen
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
