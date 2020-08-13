RIANNE S

Pulsy Playball Play Set

$59.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam and Eve

Exercise Your Kegels & Then Tease Them With Versatile Vibes! Discreet storage bag included – complete with privacy lock Made for women who work hard and play even harder, this vibrator set will change your sex life for the better! Vibrating ball strengthens your Kegel muscles & delivers intense stimulation Enjoy more intense and longer-lasting O’s with regular Kegel exercises Use the vibrating remote to work your outer bits for even more fun Features 10 vibration modes for a wide range of stimulating exercises Waterproof for fun in the shower or tub and easy cleaning Measures 3 inches long by 1.25 inches wide, insertable Made primarily from body-friendly silicone Rechargeable vibe can run up to 2 hours, USB charger included Comes with make-up style designer storage bag with heart-shaped lock Enjoy unparalleled control over your vagina while making yourself tighter than ever with this Kegel exerciser! Simply slip the Pulsy Playball inside your vagina before clenching & releasing it with your muscles. Regular workouts strengthen the Kegel muscles inside your vagina – giving you more control and power during sex and leading to more intense O’s! After you’ve finished exercising, it’s time to reward yourself! The Kegel ball features powerful vibrations that will make your toes curl and eyes roll as it teases your inner bits. You can even turn the remote control into a vibrator to work your outer bits at the same time for even more fun. With the Pulsy Playball working your G-Spot and the remote buzzing your clit, working out is sure to become your new favorite hobby! Both vibrators feature 10 stimulation modes, including multiple speeds and patterns. There’s plenty of vibrating options to put you in the mood, send you over the edge, and do everything in between! Jump into the shower with the playball for even more fun. The playball and remote are both waterproof so you can use them almost anywhere. They make those late-night dips in the pool or hot tub even more fun! The Pulsy Playball measures 3 inches long by 1.25 in