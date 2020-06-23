Pulse

*Pulse Warmer is now priced at $129 for Pride, discount is applied automatically at checkout. Cannot be combined with other discounts* Warm lube & oils are more than a luxury — for bodies struggling with dryness, discomfort, and pain, it’s a necessity! We truly believe that when you put the body’s essential needs first, comfort and pleasure naturally follow. The Pulse Warming Dispenser, compatible with Pulse Pods, is a new completely closed system. This means that precisely measured and gently heated Pulse oils or lubricants are dispensed directly from the Pod into your hand for instant use. The days of fumbling with messy, sticky bottles are finally over. It’s time to elevate your most intimate moments!