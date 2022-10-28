Liberator

Pulse Sex Positioning Pillow And Toy Mount

$89.00

VERSATILE SEX TOY MOUNT - Solo or with a partner, it allows for hands-free enjoyment of vibrators and dildos simultaneously by featuring two separate pockets - one to house small vibrators or bullets to achieve clitoral stimulation and another to tuck a dildo into. MADE TO MOVE - Ergonomically designed, the Pulse features soft lines that contour and move with the body to recreate the natural rocking sensation of sex! DISCOVER NEW POSITIONS - With a low height and narrow width, the Pulse is easily straddled in a cowgirl position. You can also turn the Shape over for a gently sloped lift for hips or your head when with a partner. MACHINE WASHABLE - Constructed with durable furniture grade foam, the Pulse has a removable, machine washable microfiber cover that easily unzips for cleaning. MADE IN THE USA | 1 YEAR WARRANTY - For any issues with your product, please contact Liberator customer service. Proudly made in the USA. Dimensions: 20L x 12W x 13H Experience excitement and self pleasure like never before with the Liberator Pulse. Ergonomically designed, the Pulse features soft lines that contour to move with the body to create the natural rocking sensation of sex. With a low height and narrow width, the Pulse is easily straddled in a cowgirl position. A secure toy mount allows for hands-free enjoyment of vibrators and dildos. Equipped with two separate pockets, a small vibrator or bullet can be inserted to achieve simultaneous clitoral stimulation. Constructed with durable furniture grade foam, the Pulse has a removable, machine washable microfiber cover that easily unzips for cleaning. Underneath the removable microfiber cover is a moisture-proof liner that protects the foam interior.