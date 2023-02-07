Hot Octopuss

Pulse Iii Duo Remote Control Vibrator

Immerse yourself in high-intensity pleasure with the Hot Octopuss Duo III. The third iteration of this revolutionary male masturbator - which also features vibes for her to enjoy when worn during sex - boasts 25% more power than its predecessor. An ideal toy for couples, the adjustable wings that transmit this toy's vibrations open out to fit any girth. Using the remote, your partner can control the vibrations from the Duo's 2nd massaging motor, and grind against the smooth silicone for added stimulation during sex. Designed with one open side, the PULSE is perfect for flaccid stimulation and is so effective you don't need to manually stroke to benefit from the sensation. These features combined make it super versatile, and a great toy for men with erectile dysfunction (ED) or those who struggle with mobility or grip. A state-of-the-art magnetic charging system makes this masturbator super easy to recharge, with an hour of play from a 3 hour charge. Use with water-based lube for the best-possible experience.