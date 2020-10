LifePro

Pulse Fx Powerful Rotating Percussion Massage Gun

$299.99 $239.99

Buy Now Review It

๐‘ป๐‘ฏ๐‘ฌ ๐‘ด๐‘ถ๐‘บ๐‘ป ๐‘ฐ๐‘ต๐‘ป๐‘ฌ๐‘ต๐‘บ๐‘ฌ ๐‘ท๐‘ฌ๐‘น๐‘ช๐‘ผ๐‘บ๐‘บ๐‘ฐ๐‘ถ๐‘ต ๐‘ฎ๐‘ผ๐‘ต ๐‘จ๐‘ฝ๐‘จ๐‘ฐ๐‘ณ๐‘จ๐‘ฉ๐‘ณ๐‘ฌ: Standard percussive guns come with 10mm of amplitude. We built the Pulse FX with 16mm of intensely penetrating amplitude.Use the curved, easy-grip handle to further increase your leverage. Perfect for serious sports athletes, bodybuilders and those with dense body mass, our massager gun reaches deeper and goes harder than any other deep tissue massager available on the market today. ๐‘ป๐‘ผ๐‘น๐‘ต ๐‘ท๐‘จ๐‘ฐ๐‘ต ๐‘ฐ๐‘ต๐‘ป๐‘ถ ๐‘ฎ๐‘จ๐‘ฐ๐‘ต๐‘บ ๐‘พ๐‘ฐ๐‘ป๐‘ฏ ๐‘น๐‘ฌ๐‘จ๐‘ณ ๐‘น๐‘ฌ๐‘ณ๐‘ฐ๐‘ฌ๐‘ญ: Donโ€™t fight through your pain. Address it, and fast, so you can move on and get back to training. With a robust, 250W motor that delivers high-penetration vibrations, the Pulse FX muscle gun is designed to send waves of relaxation and relief throughout your bodyโ€™s joints and muscles, promoting mobility and flexibility via trigger-point massage therapy. 3 ๐‘จ๐‘ซ๐‘ฑ๐‘ผ๐‘บ๐‘ป๐‘จ๐‘ฉ๐‘ณ๐‘ฌ ๐‘จ๐‘ต๐‘ฎ๐‘ณ๐‘ฌ๐‘บ - ๐‘ด๐‘จ๐‘บ๐‘บ๐‘จ๐‘ฎ๐‘ฌ ๐‘ฏ๐‘จ๐‘น๐‘ซ-๐‘ป๐‘ถ-๐‘น๐‘ฌ๐‘จ๐‘ช๐‘ฏ ๐‘บ๐‘ท๐‘ถ๐‘ป๐‘บ: We built the Pulse FX Professional Percussion Massager specifically to help you reach even those spots with perfect ease. The easy-grip handle can be held in either hand, and 3 adjustable angles rotate the massage head every which way, even towards your upper-mid back. Pulsing vibrations penetrate deep into your muscles and fascia, treating areas even the most skilled hands canโ€™t reach. ๐‘ท๐‘ผ๐‘บ๐‘ฏ ๐’€๐‘ถ๐‘ผ๐‘น๐‘บ๐‘ฌ๐‘ณ๐‘ญ ๐‘ป๐‘ถ ๐’€๐‘ถ๐‘ผ๐‘น ๐‘ณ๐‘ฐ๐‘ด๐‘ฐ๐‘ป๐‘บ ๐‘จ๐‘ต๐‘ซ ๐‘ฉ๐‘ฌ๐’€๐‘ถ๐‘ต๐‘ซ: During strength training, your goal is to lift your absolute limit, causing muscle hypertrophy - tiny tears in the muscle that scar and build muscle mass. This process is painful and slow. Our muscle massager awakens muscles throughout your body, triggering rapid myofascial release and enhancing your bodyโ€™s ability to regenerate cells and repair itself, so you need less downtime between heavy days. 100% ๐‘ณ๐‘ฐ๐‘ญ๐‘ฌ๐‘ป๐‘ฐ๐‘ด๐‘ฌ ๐‘ฎ๐‘ผ๐‘จ๐‘น๐‘จ๐‘ต๐‘ป๐‘ฌ๐‘ฌ ๐‘จ๐‘ต๐‘ซ ๐‘ฎ๐‘ผ๐‘ฐ๐‘ซ๐‘จ๐‘ต๐‘ช๐‘ฌ: Every handheld muscle massage gun bearing our name not only undergoes rigorous scrutiny to make sure it delivers on power and efficacy but comes with built-in LIVE support from our โ€˜guiding angelsโ€™ and a built-in lifetime warranty so youโ€™re never left hanging.