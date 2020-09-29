Hot Octopuss

Pulse Duo W/ Remote Masturbator – Hot Octopuss

Pulse Duo from Hot Octopuss is one of the most innovative sex toys in the market. It's the world's first Guybrator. In other words, it's a vibrator for him that stimulates with patented Pulse Plate technology. Ideal for foreplay for all couples, as the vibrating part can stimulate the clitoris or the perineum depending on the placement of this toy. With an included remote, you're in for hours of provocative playtime.