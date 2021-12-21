Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
J. Crew
Pull-on Washable Silk Charmeuse Pant
$178.00
$119.99
Buy Now
Review It
At J. Crew
High rise. Easy through the hip and thigh, with a full-length, wide leg. Front rise: 11 5/8"; 30" inseam; 15 1/2" leg opening (based on a size 6).
Need a few alternatives?
The Frankie Shop
Isla High-rise Straight Pants
BUY
$168.00
$240.00
The Frankie Shop
RUDSAK
Messa Ski Pants
BUY
$545.00
RUDSAK
Weekday
Orina Knitted Trouser
BUY
£40.00
Weekday
Aritzia
Melina Vegan Leather Pant
BUY
$148.00
Aritzia
More from J. Crew
J. Crew
Celestial-embroidered Velvet Mary Jane Pumps
BUY
£255.00
J. Crew
J. Crew
Double-breasted Teddy Sherpa Topcoat
BUY
C$394.00
J. Crew
J. Crew
Velvet Jogger Pant
BUY
$69.50
$118.00
J. Crew
J. Crew
Flurry Puffer Jacket With Primaloft
BUY
$99.50
$198.00
J. Crew
More from Pants
Vuori
Performance Jogger Pants
BUY
$84.00
REI
J. Crew
Pull-on Washable Silk Charmeuse Pant
BUY
$119.99
$178.00
J. Crew
Everlane
The French Terry Jumpsuit
BUY
$31.20
$78.00
Everlane
Hutch
Satin Bow-tie Jumpsuit
BUY
$99.95
$180.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted