Nordstrom

Pull-on Poplin Shorts

$69.50

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Ara is the transeasonal sweater you need in your wardrobe. This true fit knit features a ribbed collar, hem and sleeves and an in-house designed cherry motif for extra kitsch factor. Wear her with your favourite blue denim for that vintage feel. Round neck Short sleeves Ribbed cuffs Easy fit