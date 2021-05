lemlem

Pull-on Linen Pants

$34.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Pants in airy linen. High paper bag waist, covered, elasticized waistband, pleats at front, and mock fly. Removable, jacquard-weave tie belt to wind twice around waist. Diagonal side pockets, an open back pocket, and gently tapered legs. Made partly from organic linen.