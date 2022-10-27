Kuhn Rikon

Pull Chop 27412 Universal Chopper Large Plastic Green

Wave goodbye to the time spent on chopping peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes and a whole lot more thanks to the Pull Chop from KUHN RIKON. Say hello, instead, to effortless preparation in seconds: simply attach the stainless steel blades, add your food, secure the lid and pull the cord. Achieve different cuts/results based on the number of times that the cord is pulled - approximately 5 times for a coarse cut and approximately 10 times for a fine cut. Or go one step further and prepare delicious dips and sauces by pulling approximately 15 times. Quick, easy, efficient and simple to clean, the Pull Chop is a must-have gadget for busy kitchens.