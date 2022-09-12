Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Lorena Canals
Puffy Washable Rug, Dream
$225.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Verishop
Blue base in shape of a cloud with a soft blue cloud cushion stitched on the side.
Need a few alternatives?
nuLOOM
Pantone Colorful Stripes Kids Area Rug
BUY
$178.42
$239.00
Amazon
Ugly Rugly
Orchid Rug
BUY
$120.00
Ugly Rugly
Urban Outfitters
Puppy Bath Mat
BUY
$49.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Mushroom Tufted Bath Mat
BUY
$39.00
$49.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Lorena Canals
Lorena Canals
Shag Area Rug
BUY
$160.00
AllModern
Lorena Canals
Puffy Dream Washable Rug
BUY
$215.00
The Tot
Lorena Canals
Puffy Washable Rug, Dream
BUY
$215.00
Maisonette
Lorena Canals
Tray Basket
BUY
$45.00
Nordstrom
More from Décor
nuLOOM
Pantone Colorful Stripes Kids Area Rug
BUY
$178.42
$239.00
Amazon
Ugly Rugly
Orchid Rug
BUY
$120.00
Ugly Rugly
Urban Outfitters
Puppy Bath Mat
BUY
$49.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Mushroom Tufted Bath Mat
BUY
$39.00
$49.00
Urban Outfitters
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted