Rebecca Minkoff

Puffy Nylon Weekend Bag

$225.00 $56.24

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

This puffy nylon weekend bag works overtime for every trip, with an interior laptop sleeve, mesh pockets, and organizational compartments that keep you ready for your next adventure. Dual top handles. Single detachable, adjustable strap. Zip top closure. Exterior features 1 slip pocket and 1 hidden zip pocket. Interior features 1 laptop pocket, 3 mesh pockets, 2 slip pockets, and 1 zip pocket. Approx. 14" H x 17.5" W x 8" D. Approx. 10" handle drop, 11-22" strap drop. Imported