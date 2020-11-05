Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Gloves & Mittens
Reitmans
Puffy Mittens
C$26.90
C$18.83
Buy Now
Review It
At Reitmans
Need a few alternatives?
LanaLima
Alpaca And Merino Wool Fingerless Gloves
$30.00
from
Etsy
BUY
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Fluffy Fingerless Gloves
$30.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Lined Stretch Fabric Gloves
$34.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
promoted
The Vampire's Wife x H&M
Gloves
$12.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Reitmans
Reitmans
Cable-knit Mock Neck Sweater
C$64.90
C$45.43
from
Reitmans
BUY
Reitmans
Shawl Collar Duster Wool-blend Coat With Sash
C$179.90
C$125.93
from
Reitmans
BUY
Reitmans
Tailored Collar Wool-blend Boucle Peacoat
C$179.90
C$125.93
from
Reitmans
BUY
Reitmans
Corduroy Long Sleeve Tee With Turtleneck
C$39.90
C$19.95
from
Reitmans
BUY
More from Gloves & Mittens
LanaLima
Alpaca And Merino Wool Fingerless Gloves
$30.00
from
Etsy
BUY
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Fluffy Fingerless Gloves
$30.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Women's Cuddl Duds® Lined Stretch Fabric Gloves
$34.00
from
Kohl's
BUY
promoted
The Vampire's Wife x H&M
Gloves
$12.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted