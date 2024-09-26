Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Uniqlo U
Pufftech Non-quilted Vest
$69.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Uniqlo
Need a few alternatives?
Uniqlo U
Pufftech Non-quilted Vest
BUY
$69.90
Uniqlo
Whistles
Josie Fleece Gilet
BUY
$199.00
Whistles
Topshop
Suede Shearling Gilet
BUY
£70.00
ASOS
By Anthropologie
Embellished Puffer Tie Vest
BUY
£98.00
Anthropologie
More from Uniqlo U
Uniqlo U
Drape Easy Pants
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo U
Lambswool Turtleneck Dress
BUY
$59.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo U
Cotton Blend Volume Skirt
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo U
Denim Pleated Pants
BUY
$49.90
Uniqlo
More from Outerwear
Ulla Popken
Softshell Jacket
BUY
$139.95
Ulla Popken
Wray
Roberta Puffer
BUY
$298.00
Wray
Uniqlo U
Band Collar Relaxed Shirt
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
Uniqlo U
Cotton Blend Half-zip Blouse
BUY
$39.90
Uniqlo
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted