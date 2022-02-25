J. Crew

Puffer Wrap Coat With Primaloft

$368.00 $144.50

Introducing our most sustainable puffer collection ever. A cozier take on your favorite topcoat, this long puffer features a menswear-inspired notched lapel, hidden snap buttons for a faux-wrap silhouette and a removable waist-cinching belt (because we're all about options). But our favorite part has to be that it's crafted from lightweight, slightly shiny recycled nylon and filled with PrimaLoft, a down alternative that keeps you warm and keeps plastic bottles out of oceans and landfills. With the purchaseof this sustainable puffer, we'll donate $1 to One Warm Coat®, which helps warm one person in need.