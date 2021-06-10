Frankies Bikinis

Puffer Padded Flip Flop

$195.00

Description New Arrival Our brand new Puffer Padded Flip Flop is our most comfortable product ever. The padded flip flop features a molded footbed covered in terry cloth that hugs your foot for cozy support. The terry cloth upper is sweet and soft to the touch, with protective coating to keep your padded flip flops clean as a whistle. The 1" platform on this padded flip flop lifts you and your butt, for the perkiest outcome. The sole is engraved with the Frankies Bikinis logo, so you leave your mark everywhere you tread. Now available in the sweetest Baby Pink. Details 80% Cotton/ 20% Polyester Terry Fabric