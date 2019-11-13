Rains

Puffer Coat is an insulated winter jacket from Rains’ Thermal category made from a breathable, yet waterproof fabric. Designed with seamless woven chambers, the Puffer Coat features 3M™ Thinsulate™ Featherless Insulation, providing warmth in cold conditions. The coat is crafted in durable trimmings, features welded welt pockets with fleece lining, a hidden front placket with snap buttons and is coated in waterproof PU. Puffer Coat comes with an optional elastic belt.