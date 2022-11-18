Buffy

Puffer Blanket

$99.00 $79.20

Buy Now Review It

At Buffy

Description Made from a blend of pro-planet recycled polyester and silky-soft TENCEL™ lyocell, this stain-resistant blanket is up for anything! Recommended for all-season use, indoors and out Each blanket recycles approximately 30 plastic bottles Dyed with water-saving, toxic-chemical-free dyes Ultra-smooth fiber blend gets softer with each wash Quilted stitching pattern keeps fill in place Details Recycled polyester and eucalyptus-blend TENCEL™ lyocell shell 100% recycled PET, BPA-free fill TENCEL™ lyocell fibers contains no essential oils and are safe for pets and kids Dimensions 70” x 50” Care Instructions Machine wash cold with your favorite pro-planet detergent and tumble dry low. Blanket will dry wrinkle-free; do not iron.