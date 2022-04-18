Mango

Puffed Sleeves Dress

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Committed Collection. Short design. Evasé design. V-neck. Puffed short sleeve. Front slit. Gathered detail. Button fastening at back. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Women Dresses and jumpsuits Short Material and washing instructions Composition: 53% viscose,47% polyamide