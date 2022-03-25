Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Anthropologie
Puffed Sleeve Corset Top
$120.00
$69.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Style No. 4113369010005; Color Code: 020 Viscose, nylon, cotton Pullover styling Hand wash Imported
Need a few alternatives?
Levi's
Elle Ditsy Print Turtleneck T-shirt
BUY
$14.04
$24.97
Nordstrom Rack
iets frans
Classic Rugby Long Sleeve Polo Shirt
BUY
$28.47
$59.00
Nordstrom Rack
Alexis
Tania Fringed Linen-cotton Crop Top
BUY
$390.00
Intermix
MORE TO COME
Melany Corset Top
BUY
$53.00
$58.00
Revolve
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Puffed Sleeve Corset Top
BUY
$69.95
$120.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Somerset Maxi Dress
BUY
$168.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Tie-back Halter Maxi Dress
BUY
£140.00
Anthropolgie
Anthropologie
Slip-on Loafers
BUY
£105.00
Anthropologie
More from Tops
Levi's
Elle Ditsy Print Turtleneck T-shirt
BUY
$14.04
$24.97
Nordstrom Rack
iets frans
Classic Rugby Long Sleeve Polo Shirt
BUY
$28.47
$59.00
Nordstrom Rack
Alexis
Tania Fringed Linen-cotton Crop Top
BUY
$390.00
Intermix
MORE TO COME
Melany Corset Top
BUY
$53.00
$58.00
Revolve
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted