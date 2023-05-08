Shade and Shore

Puff Sleeve Twist-front Bralette Bikini Top

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex Material Lining: 92% Recycled Polyester & 8% Spandex Garment Style: Back Hook and Loop Fastener Sheerness: Opaque Garment Details: Double Stitched Seam Garment back type: U Back UPF rating: No UPF Rating Swimwear Style: Bralette Bra cup construction details: Removable Padding Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash, Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 87183068 UPC: 196983966317 Item Number (DPCI): 238-10-3565 Origin: Imported Description Keep your swim look fashion-forward with this Puff Sleeve Twist-Front Bralette Bikini Top from Shade & Shore™. This bralette bikini top in a soft lavender hue features short puff sleeves and a twisted front detail for added style. Made from soft, stretchy fabric, it offers flexible comfort both in and out of the water. The breezy U-back comes with a hook closure to help you find a secure fit, and removable padded cups offer customizable coverage. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.