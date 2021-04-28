Grace Karin

Puff Sleeve Tiered Ruffle Dress With Pockets

$27.99

Buy Now Review It

Pull On closure Light and breezy woven fabric forms this casual loose dress with a V-neck (square at back neckline), short puff sleeves, and a relaxed, wide-cut silhouette Loose-fitting style and tiered design create a flattering silhouette, puffed sleeves with elasticized cuffs lend a sweet, feminine look Short-sleeve tiered dress makes a chic addition to your summer wardrobe, it can be dressed up or down for various styling options Short sleeve ruffle tier dress, knee length, empire waist, side pockets and removeable drawstring waist belt dresses for women You can wear this smock dress to beach, casual, travel, even office, pair with your fave boots and you're good to go!