J.Crew

Puff-sleeve Textured Voile Smocked Top

$89.50 $53.70

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Product Details Our sweet and comfy smocked style...with an elevated twist. We love this top's dressed-up details, like a ruffled, high neck and puff sleeves, plus a pretty, textured dot fabric. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. Body length: 19 1/2". 100% cotton. Machine wash. Import. Item BI436.