Pretty puff sleeves cap a body-skimming sheath dress cut from smooth scuba crepe with a back slit for movement, from Betsey Johnson.
Approximate model measurements: height: 5'10"; bust: 31.5"; waist: 24"; hips: 35"
Hits at knee
Jewel neckline; sheath silhouette
Puff cap sleeves
Back vent slit
Unlined
Created for Macy's
IMPORTANT NOTE: This item arrives with a return tag attached and instructions for removal. Once the tag is removed from the dress, this item cannot be returned.
Polyester/spandex
Dry clean
Imported