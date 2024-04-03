Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
English Factory
Puff-sleeve Scallop Mini Dress
$90.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
KILLSTAR
Every Mourning Collar Dress
BUY
£33.99
£45.00
KILLSTAR
Joanie
Zooey Embroidered Collar Dress - Pink
BUY
£30.00
£60.00
Joanie
Sugar Thrillz
Class President Mini Dress
BUY
£29.00
£58.00
Dolls Kill
free-est
Mila Mini Dress
BUY
$78.00
Free People
More from English Factory
English Factory
Tailored Mini Skirt
BUY
$19.95
$90.00
Anthropologie
English Factory
Puff Sleeve Shirtdress
BUY
$70.00
Nordstrom
English Factory
Button Front Puff Sleeve Blouse
BUY
$70.00
Nordstrom
English Factory
Colorblock Trench Coat
BUY
$260.00
Nordstrom
More from Dresses
KILLSTAR
Every Mourning Collar Dress
BUY
£33.99
£45.00
KILLSTAR
Joanie
Zooey Embroidered Collar Dress - Pink
BUY
£30.00
£60.00
Joanie
Sugar Thrillz
Class President Mini Dress
BUY
£29.00
£58.00
Dolls Kill
Kitri
Jolene Joshua Tree Print Shirred Dress
BUY
£70.00
£185.00
Kitri
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted