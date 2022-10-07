Kika Vargas x Target

Puff Sleeve Scallop Back Midi Dress

$55.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 55% Recycled Polyester, 24% Metallic Fiber, 21% Polyester Garment Style: Elbow Sleeve, Back Drawstring Garment Length: Midi Neckline: Crew Total Garment Length: 49 Inches Garment Details: Inside Pocket Garment sleeve style: Puff Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: October 9, 2022 TCIN: 86172691 UPC: 196761010997 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-6145 Origin: Imported Description The Puff Sleeve Scallop Back Midi Dress from Kika Vargas x Target is perfect for any occasion. Made from a lightweight fabric blend, this solid gold shiny midi dress is designed with a crew neckline and puff short sleeves that hit at the elbows. A side seam pocket and scallop back with drawstring finish off the stylish look with functional details. A designer with an artist’s soul, Bogotá-born designer Kika Vargas uses fashion to express her poetic vision. In this limited-edition Fall Designer Collection for Target, she strikes a dreamy balance between form and flow by mixing patterns with eccentric proportions to convey a modern romanticism that makes getting dressed feel more beautiful. Recycled Polyester We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Specifications for full material content details) – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.