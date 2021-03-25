Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
LC Lauren Conrad
Puff Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress
$60.00
$38.25
Buy Now
Review It
At Kohl's
Women's LC Lauren Conrad Puff Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress
Need a few alternatives?
Diane von Furstenberg
Silk Mini Dress
BUY
$65.00
TheRealReal
J.Crew
Faux-wrap Dress
BUY
$148.50
$198.00
J.Crew
Ganni
Ruffled Hem Wrap Dress
BUY
$128.00
$256.00
Farfetch
LC Lauren Conrad
Puff Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress
BUY
$38.25
$60.00
Kohl's
More from LC Lauren Conrad
LC Lauren Conrad
Leggings
BUY
$7.99
$20.00
Kohls
promoted
LC Lauren Conrad
Marled Striped Pom Pom Beanie
BUY
$30.00
Kohl's
LC Lauren Conrad
Jammies For Your Families Fa La La Pajamas
BUY
$29.99
$50.00
Kohls
promoted
LC Lauren Conrad
Bell Sleeve Blouse
BUY
$44.00
Kohl's
More from Dresses
Diane von Furstenberg
Silk Mini Dress
BUY
$65.00
TheRealReal
Christy Dawn
The Noah Dress
BUY
$228.00
Christy Dawn
J.Crew
Faux-wrap Dress
BUY
$148.50
$198.00
J.Crew
Tanya Taylor
Sasha Dress
BUY
$279.00
$465.00
Tanya Taylor
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted