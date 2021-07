Madewell

Puff-sleeve Faux-wrap Tiered Midi Dress

$148.00 $69.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide With its puff sleeves and faux-wrap front, this plaid midi dress is a tiered treat. A low-key style that can also do the fancy thing. Waisted. Falls 50" from high point of shoulder (based on size 6). Poly/viscose. Lined. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. MC960