Eloquii
Puff Sleeve Bikini Top
$89.95
At Eloquii
Puff sleeve bikini top Off the shoulder Elastic at top and sleeve Elastic ruffle at sleeve edge Heavey tricot fabric with full body lining creates comfortable shaping for a smooth silhouette Bust features lining, removable foam cup and inner sling shell bra for superior support and shaping capabilities Model is 5'10" size 14 80% Nylon / 20% Spandex Care: Rinse immediately after wearing. Hand wash cold with like colors with mild detergent. Do not twist or wring. Lay flat to dry. CN Item# 1649160