NAKD

Puff Shoulder Floral Long Sleeve Minidress

$71.95 $10.79

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Puffed shoulders and a square neckline give this blooming minidress a romantic Old World vibe. True to size. 33" length (size 32 EU). Hidden side-zip closure. Square neck. Long sleeves. Unlined. 96% cotton, 4% elastane. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. BP.