Moose Knuckles X Telfar

Puff Headband

$85.00

Buy Now Review It

At Telfar

The perfect accessory to keep your head warm and complete your Telfar Puff head-to-toe look. Featuring the iconic TELFAR logo engineered into bands of quilted nylon puff. Available in One Size. (Crown Height 4 Inches. Diameter 13 1/8 Inches.) Materials: Shell: 100% PA Lining: 94% Polyester, 6% Spandex Fill: 80% Duck Down, 20% Duck Feathers