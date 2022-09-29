Universal Thread

Puff Elbow Sleeve Crewneck Pullover Sweater

$25.00 $21.25

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 60% Cotton, 28% Recycled Acrylic, 12% Acrylic Length: Below Waist Garment Style: Elbow Sleeve, Pullover Fit: Standard Fit Neckline: Crew Cuff Type: Ribbed Cuff Garment Details: No Pocket Fabric Weight Type: Midweight Fabric Garment sleeve style: Puff Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry TCIN: 85313210 UPC: 196365538774 Item Number (DPCI): 013-03-1807 Origin: Imported Description Add a chic, cozy finish to your cool-weather wardrobe with this Puff Elbow-Sleeve Crewneck Pullover Sweater from Universal Thread™. This crewneck pullover sweater showcases chunky-knit detailing to lend a bit of structure and definition for a standout look, accompanied by elbow-length puff sleeves for even more polished flair. A lightweight fabric construction keeps you in cozy comfort as you move through the day. Slip this sweater on with your favorite pair of skinny jeans and sneakers for a sleek look, or dress it up with chinos and pumps. Universal Thread™: The denim collection that's true to you. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.